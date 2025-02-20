An Epic 3-Part Fly-Fishing Film by Rolf Nylinder

There are lots of folks making great fly-fishing videos—the Fly Fishing Film Tour and International Fly Fishing Film Festival showcase some of the best—but few are making true films like Rolf Nylinder. As a young Swedish snowboarder, skateboarder, and angler, Rolf burst onto the scene in 2011, making videos under the name Frontside Fly, and his blend of great angling action, humor, and manic energy made him a crowd favorite. But as he has grown older, become a husband and father, and felt the weight of adult responsibilities, his films have become deeper and more introspective.

His recent three-part film, “Little Lake,” is a great example, as it follows Rolf and his three favorite fishing buddies on a trip into the mountains of Norway in search of solitude, camaraderie, and big fish. The cast of characters includes regulars from Rolf’s past work: Håvard Stubø of Jazz and Fly Fishing, Markus Lemke, and Kristian Matsson (a.k.a. The Tallest Man on Earth). Together, the three films clock in at just over 50 minutes, and they explore themes of friendship, personality differences, the value of time in the wilderness, and much more. And, yes, there’s also plenty of killer fly-fishing footage.

For you tech-savvy types, it’s well worth it to cast these videos to your big-screen TV. See parts 2 and 3 below.