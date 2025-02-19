A Q&A With Oliver White

Oliver White is a renowned fly fishing guide who’s also made a name for himself traveling to far-flung locations in search of exotic fish. You might not know his name, but you’ve probably seen his face in more than a few fly fishing videos, like “A Thousand Casts” from Yeti.

Ryan Chelius, over at Field & Stream, recently sat down with White for an extensive Q&A. Their conversation ranges from White’s start in guiding, to his recent acquisition of the South Fork Lodge on the South Fork of the Snake River in Idaho.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit in this story comes when Chelius asks White if he’d always planned on being a fishing guide.

“I never intended to be a fishing guide,” White replied. “The plan was to go to law school when I was an undergrad. Then I got a job at a fly shop, not because I wanted to guide, but to get some deals on fishing gear. The job eventually segued into guiding.”

Read the Q&A here.