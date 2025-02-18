Tying Tuesday: Nymphing Special

This week’s Tying Tuesday is a nymph-focused affair. While the first dry-fly hatches of the year aren’t too far off, nymphing will still be the name of the game for the next few months. These patterns should do some work as the fish warm up and the bugs start moving again.

Up first is the Idaho Stank Perdigon from Fly Fish Food. That’s an interesting fly name, to say the least, but how this fly got that moniker is explained in the video. Like most Perdigon patterns, this one is simple, sinks like a rock, and should have a place in your fly box.

Idaho Stank Perdigon

Hook: Umpqua XC210Bl-BN Perdi-Jig Hook, size 16.

Bead: Black tungsten, 2.8mm.

Thread: Pale pink, 70-denier or 8/0.

Tail: Dark Coq de Leon.

Resin: Loon UV Clear Fly Finish.

Davie McPhail has our next fly, which is a fascinating caddis-pupa pattern. He calls it the Sparkle Caddis Pupa, and it looks impressively realistic. This fly isn’t technically complex, but it will take a few minutes to complete. If you’re in need of new caddis-pupa patterns, this is probably worth trying out.

Sparkle Caddis Pupa

Hook: Fulling Mill Czech Nymph FM5060, size 14.

Thread: Dark brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Body: Cinnamon and brown Z-Lon.

Legs and Thorax: Pheasant tail fibers.

Eyes: Orange 30-pound nylon fishing line.

Horns: Bronze mallard duck fibers.

Wrapping up this week is a fun little pattern from AvidMax. The Jack Daniels Nymph is an attractor nymph that has a lot going for it. Flash, movement, and a good sink rate make this an intriguing pattern, and something I’m going to need to tie up for myself.

Jack Daniels Nymph

Hook: MFC Tactical Jig Hook, size 14.

Bead: Gold slotted tungsten, 2.8mm.

Thread: White, 70-denier or 8/0.

Body Rib: Black UTC Ultra Wire, small.

Wing: White CDC.

Dubbing Collar: Green Ice Dub.