Tired of Tying

There was a point where I tied flies religiously. Four or five nights a week, week after week, year after year, I spun out enough flies to almost make the whole thing cost-effective. The problem was that after I filled my boxes with the go-to patterns, I’d browse YouTube and Instagram for new ideas. At one point, I think I had a dozen different types of mayfly emergers in my box, probably as many variations on the caddis, and plenty of odd experiments that rarely made it onto my leader.

It’s not a bad thing to have plenty of flies. I’d rather have more than I need than not enough. In the past few years, though, my tying has slowed down substantially. I taught high school English from 2022-2024, and that’s when my tying time virtually vanished. I’d come home from work too tired to do anything other than eat, play with the dog, and talk to my wife.

I’ve tied in fits and starts since then, usually only before big trips, or when I’m completely out of the bare essentials. I’ve bought more flies in the past two years than I ever have (I grew up in a family of fly tiers, so I rarely bought any when learning to fish), and it’s felt—well, odd, to use so many flies I didn’t tie. Almost like I swiped someone else’s wallet.

The upside is that I’ve considerably pared down my fly selection. (Fly shop flies ain’t cheap.) Where I previously used a dozen emerger patterns, I now have three. Some of the flashy caddisflies are tempting, but I stick with two elk-hair varieties, and catch enough fish to stay happy.

The problem is, once things thaw out around here (it was -18F last week, and it won’t get above single digits until Thursday), I know I don’t have enough flies to take advantage of the spring season that’s fast approaching.

My boxes are a sad sight right now, especially with the first blue-wing hatches right around the corner. I’m out of emergers, size 16 Adamses, and down to my last half-dozen Zebra Midges. I think I have one Elk-Hair Caddis, a few Frenchies, but I don’t have any Pat’s Rubberlegs. I know I have two scuds, because I bought some the last time I went fishing.

It’s almost like I’ve burned out on tying flies. It’s not that I dislike it, but it’s become more of a chore than a creative outlet. I used to enjoy stacking elk hair, spinning dubbing, and wrapping hackle. Even with a new tying bench, chair, and a good light, I’m having a hard time finding the motivation to tie.

Have you ever felt like this? What did you do to break out of the funk? I’d love to hear some discussion, and hopefully some ideas to motivate me before spring fishing is fully upon us.