Prepping for Medical Emergencies When Fly Fishing

In the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Mike Tayloe to talk about preparing for medical emergencies when out fly fishing. Tayloe is an EMT, fishing guide, and wilderness medicine trainer, so he has a wealth of experience to draw from. In addition to his experience, Tayloe also trained Orvis-endorsed guides and lodges. He’s got a firm grasp not only on the content, but explaining it in a way that is easy to learn.

This is the sort of information you’ll be glad to have, but hope never to use it. Last fall, I was out fishing with a friend when I took a nasty fall. I slipped and fell headfirst about 10 feet down a steep riverbank, landing hard on my hip and nearly breaking my fly rod. Of course, the first thing I checked on was the rod (it survived) and I escaped with a few minor cuts and one deep bruise. If I’d fallen a bit more, or just to the right, there’s a good chance I could’ve broken an arm. That experience only highlighted the need for the sort of information Tayloe shares in this podcast.

Listen to the podcast here.