Critical Thinking About Streamer Movement

Streamer fishing is something I enjoy immensely, but I’m also guilty of not getting as much out of it as I could. I find myself settling into predictable rhythms, retrieves, and going back to my tried-and-true patterns.

So, when I read this recent piece from Dom Swentosky over at Troutbitten, I was reminded of how much I leave on the table while streamer fishing. If I took the time to think critically about streamer movement and presentation, I’d likely see much more success.

“For me, streamer fishing is about how we want to move the fly,” writes Swentosky. “Because, instead of trying to perfect one thing, as we do with a dead drifted nymph or dry fly, the door is wide open, and inside is a big assortment of movements — of presentations — providing choices for how we might animate the streamer, give it life and trick a trout.”

Swentosky goes on to discuss how important the drop rate of a streamer is, or how quickly it sinks down to the strike zone. This is a concept I haven’t considered before, but it’s worth reading through if you have even a passing interest in streamers.

Read the story here.