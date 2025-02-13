MidCurrent Tested and Trusted: Canvasback Seat Covers

One of my least favorite things is getting into my truck while still wet from the river. Whether it’s my waders or wet-wading pants, I know some “river gunk” ends up worked into the seat fabric, and it certainly doesn’t help my truck smell nice.

I’ve added seat covers to other trucks, but they were always the on-sale items at AutoZone or O’Reilly’s. They were usually made from a cheap polyester, and they didn’t last too long. I’ve looked at other seat covers, but they all seemed too pricey for my taste. Plus, I grew up in a ranching and farming community, where trucks weren’t exactly the clean pavement-princesses they’re often treated as these days.

So, when the opportunity came up to test out a new seat cover from Canvasback, I jumped at the opportunity.

Canvasback is perhaps better known for their cargo liners, but their seat covers are made from the same waterproof fabric. Yes—waterproof fabric! A seat cover for my 2017 F150 (original, I know, but I drove a Tacoma before upgrading to a full-size pickup) costs $75, which feels like a fair price to me. It’s more than I’m comfortable spending on seat covers at the auto parts store, but this thing is leaps and bounds better than those products. It’s a thick, heavy-duty material (a 600-denier fabric with a PVC undercoating) that doesn’t feel in danger of tearing, or wearing out.

In addition to being waterproof, the Canvasback seat cover is about as simple as possible when it comes to installation. There’s a strap that goes around the back of the seat, a seat anchor between the seat back and bottom, and adjustable pulls to ensure it’s the right length on either side. It took less than five minutes to install mine. Canvasback also includes a nonslip rubber mesh underneath the seat section, to help the seat cover stay in place.

I’ve used it for about a month now, and it’s held up beautifully. Whether it’s me spilling Diet Coke, or the two days it was warm enough to fish, the seat cover shed the liquid and kept my driver’s seat dry and clean.

This is a simple product, but it’s made a quality-of-life difference in my truck already. I’m sure that’ll be more pronounced as we move into warmer weather. As an added bonus, Canvasback also ships their products with dog treats included, which my papillon appreciated.

You can pick your own seat cover in a variety of colors, and they even have bench seat options, as well. This is a must-have accessory for any angler, but especially those who drive from spot to spot while still in waders.

Browse the Canvasback seat covers here.