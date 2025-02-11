Tying Tuesday: Slovakian Nymphs

This week’s Tying Tuesday features yet another Sparkle Dun, but this one is a “Neversink” edition, which I think could come in handy. You’ll also learn to tie a new nymph from Slovakia, and get a primer on fly tying thread.

The Sparkle Dun is probably my favorite fly, ever. This thing flat-out produces when trout are at their pickiest during mayfly hatches. It’s also a great all-season pattern whenever mayflies are out and about. It’s simple to tie (which is probably my favorite part) and relatively easy to see on the water, at least compared to other emerger patterns. Davie McPhail walks us through tying a Neversink version of the venerable Sparkle Dun.

Sparkle Dun

Hook: Fulling Mill Ultimate Dry, size 16.

Thread: Light Cahill, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Tan Ultra Dry Yarn.

Body and Thorax Dubbing: Light olive dubbing.

Wing: Deer hair and Ultra Dry Yarn.

Up next is an interesting little pattern from River Fishing Slovakia, a channel we haven’t featured here at MidCurrent before. The Double Side Olive is great for grayling in Slovakian rivers, but one has to assume it’ll work well for trout, probably around the globe. It’s a simple-enough fly that’s reminiscent of the time-tested perdigon.

Double Side Olive

Hook: Hanak Jig Superb, size 16.

Bead: Metallic olive, tungsten, 3.0mm.

Thread: Fluorescent Orange, 70-denier or 8/0 Uni.

Wire: Chartreuse, 0.1mm.

Dubbing: Natural Pine Squirrel.

And to wrap up this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ll take a deep dive into the confusing world of fly tying thread. There are all sorts of thread types, brands, and sizes, and knowing what they are—and how to most effectively use them—can really help speed along your fly tying education. Thanks to the folks at Mad River Outfitters for putting this video together.