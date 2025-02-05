New Lefty Kreh Film Announced

Fly Fisherman Magazine has announced the world premiere for a new film about the legendary Lefty Kreh.

“The documentary is the story of Bernard ‘Lefty’ Kreh’s life, from his humble upbringings during the Great Depression, to his service with the U.S. Army in the Battle of the Bulge, and his role as fly-fishing’s greatest ambassador,” Fly Fisherman said in a press release.

The film will premiere on March 27, 2025 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland. This location was important in Lefty’s life, since it’s where he met his wife Evelyn. It was originally the Tivoli Theatre, and Lefty met Evelyn when she was working the ticket window.

“Frederick is where Lefty was born and raised, it’s about one hour from Washington D.C. and Baltimore, and it’s also home to the bronze statue ‘Lefty in the Lake’ which was created by sculptor Toby Mendez and unveiled at Culler Lake in October 2023,” Fly Fisherman said.

The film is narrated by Flip Pallot, a fishing legend himself and one of Lefty’s longtime friends. Jay Nichols, of Headwater Media Group, directed the project, and Fly Fisherman, Bass Pro Shops, Costa, Yeti, and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust joined forces to produce the movie.

You can purchase tickets to the premiere here. Tickets are also available for a reception after the film, and those tickets include reserved seating, a membership to Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and a goodie bag from sponsors. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, a nonprofit Lefty worked with.

If you can’t make it to the premiere, the film will debut on television on the Outdoor Channel on April 19, 2025, and on World Fishing Network on April 24.