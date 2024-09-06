Brian Bennett, who currently works for the Wild Steelhead Coalition, recently wrote an article for Fly Fisherman Magazine arguing in favor of ecosystem based fisheries management (EBFM). The opening paragraph to his story sums up that concept:

“Think about all the things involved with planning a fishing trip. Experienced anglers consider many variables–the weather, the tides, moon phases, and water temperature. You don’t just go out and start casting blindly; you consider what to tie on based on the season and what the fish are feeding on. These factors help you decide where and how to fish and increase your chances of being successful.”

EBFM is similar to that concept, as Bennett explains it takes into consideration not just a single fish species in isolation, but the environment as well. Under EBFM, fisheries managers would need to consider the impact to entire ecosystems when trying to promote or conserve certain fish species. Being this interconnected in fish management, Bennett claims, is the best way to sustainably manage our marine resources moving forward.

While Bennett’s argument is specific to marine fisheries, I’ve personally seen a version of this concept practiced—and ignored—in freshwater. I know a few fisheries biologists who truly take into consideration the waterbody they manage, and seek to find a good balance within. An example would be not stocking another pelagic fish on top of existing kokanee salmon populations, or using sterile tiger muskie to manage stunted brook trout populations.

Bennett’s story is worth reading in full, especially if you don’t have much experience, or familiarity, with the marine environment. You can find it here.