Trout, Light, and Temperature

The relationship between good trout fishing, light, and temperature is something that takes anglers a while to figure out, in my experience. Realizing how big of a role those two factors play in making a day of fishing great or mediocre, however, will change how you approach your fishing.

That’s the idea behind this recent story from Chris Hunt in Hatch Magazine, where he shares lessons he learned from fly fishing in Patagonia. While fishing a river in mid-morning, Chris went an hour without a bite. Then, he returned to that same stretch later in the day—when the shadows were long and the sun wasn’t directly overhead—and proceeded to catch a bunch of fish.

The lesson, of course, is that trout behave differently in different weather conditions, and an astute angler will take note of those and use them to their advantage. You can read more about this in Chris’s story, here.