Mayfly Outdoors Acquires Renzetti

Renzetti, the company known across the world for its fly tying vises, has announced the sale of its company to Mayfly Outdoors. Mayfly also owns Abel Reels, Ross Reels, and Airflo.

Lily Renzetti, president of the company, said it was time to sell the vise maker to “shift priority and focus more time on family, friends, and fishing.”

”Our partnership with Mayfly Outdoors marks an exciting chapter in our history,” Renzetti continued. “In looking at their journey, we realize they share the same values as we do, and we are confident that Mayfly Outdoors will carry the Renzetti legacy forward and continue to provide our valued customers with the very best in products and service.”

No changes are expected right now to Renzetti, or its manufacturing process. The vises will still be made in the USA, and Lily Renzetti will stay on as president and general manager. Andrew Renzetti will also stay in place as head of manufacturing, and work with Mayfly’s engineering team.

“We are excited and honored to have Renzetti join the Mayfly family,” said Jeff Wagner, CEO of Mayfly Outdoors. “We look forward to honoring their history, legacy, innovation and commitment to the art of fly tying. Our goal is to continue the amazing work they have done and combine it with our own expertise in manufacturing and anodizing. I know we can learn a lot from them and their business. We thank the Renzetti family and team for all they have done, and will continue to do in fly fishing and fly tying. It is truly an honor to be working with them and have this opportunity.”