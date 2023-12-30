Best Modern Midge Recipes

With winter now in full swing, it’s time to put your fly fishing focus on midges. These bugs are the staple throughout the winter months (even if trout will still eat stonefly nymphs and crawdads) and they’re the most likely bug to spur on some afternoon dry fly action, too.

Rick Takahashi and Jerry Hubka put together a great story that goes into detail on twelve of the best modern midge patterns, fueled by their experience fishing the South Platte near Deckers.

You can read the story here.