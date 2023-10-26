RIO’s New Compostable Spools Launch

Earlier this year MidCurrent reported on the launch of new compostable line spools from RIO Fly Lines. Those spools have officially launched.

Instead of shipping their fly lines on plastic spools, RIO will now package all their lines on a 100% compostable, recyclable spool. The spools themselves are built from 100% recycled newsprint that have been used at least once. By using these compostable spools, RIO estimates they’ll keep 20,000 pounds of plastic out of landfills each year.

“Our plastic spools got the job done and were technically made from a recyclable resin, polypropylene,” said R&D Manager Chris Walker. “Unfortunately, finding recycling centers that accept polypropylene can be an inconvenience and a large percentage of those spools ended up in landfills. Our compostable spool does the same job with a vastly lower environmental impact, from raw materials to waste stream. The decision to switch was easy and aligns with RIO’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

This move by RIO will almost certainly spur other line makers to follow suit. We should expect to see other sustainability moves made in other areas of fly fishing, as well.

These new spools will work on any current line winder, as well. The compostable spools have the same geometry as the old plastic ones.