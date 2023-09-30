Top Dries for Fall

Fall fishing is in full swing here in my corner of the Rockies, and if you’re anything like me, you’re looking forward to the fall hatches. I love the finality of the last trico and blue-wing hatches, because they bring out some of the best trout I’ll see all year.

In a recent story over at the Orvis blog, Phil Monahan shares his four top dry flies for fall fishing. In what some might see as a surprise, Phil includes terrestrials. Even when the air gets crisp, trout will still eat big bugs until the first hard frost of the year really puts them down. I’ve had brown trout eat hoppers well into November some years.

You can read through Phil’s entire list here.