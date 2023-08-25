Hat Creek Receives Preservation

According to Damon Arthur of the Redding Record Searchlight, over 1,700 acres along California’s famous Hat Creek has been set aside for preservation. Hat Creek is one of the most scenic fisheries in California, and it holds an important place in the angling community in that state. Conservation group CalTrout even cites Hat Creek as its birthplace.

This new addition of preserved lands around Hat Creek is in addition to an existing conservation easement of around 3,500 acres. This brings the total acreage conserved around Hat Creek to 4,267 acres, per the Record Searchlight. This will enable future conservation projects to the Hat Creek fishery, further cementing its status as a “Wild Trout Water.”