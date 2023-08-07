3 Tips for Tarpon Fishing at Dusk

Tarpon fishing is an entirely different game that plays by a set of rules most of us trout anglers don’t fully understand. For the tarpon-obsessed, there are few other fish as enticing as these big silver kings.

If you’re looking to fish for tarpon for your first time, or you’re interested in learning new tactics to better your odds against them, then you need to read this recent story from Kent Klewein over at Gink & Gasoline. He lays out three tips to help you successfully fish for tarpon at dusk. You can find his story here.