MidCurrent Merges With Gil’s Fly Fishing International

For over 20 years, MidCurrent has built a reputation as one of the most trusted media sites in fly fishing. From our news and gear coverage, to thoughtful stories, MidCurrent has made it a goal to help anglers improve their skills and have a more enjoyable time out on the water.

Today, MidCurrent is excited to announce that we are merging with Gil’s Fly Fishing International. This merger will combine the fly fishing content you’ve come to expect from MidCurrent with the travel and international fishing expertise from the team at Gil’s Fly Fishing International.

“Our hope for this merger is to provide our clients with not just leading travel advice and booking services, but with the most comprehensive fly fishing resource on the net,” Gil’s Fly Fishing International founder Gil Greenberg said. “We have big plans, so stay tuned, we promise not to disappoint.”

Of important note is that the teams you know at both MidCurrent and Gil’s are staying on through this merger. The travel experts at Gil’s and the writers at MidCurrent will continue to provide their top-tier services, but under a combined banner.

Gil’s Fly Fishing International will be officially branded as MidCurrent Travel moving forward.

Marshall Cutchin, the founder and publisher of MidCurrent, said that “MidCurrent was started with the simple goal of helping people become better fly fishers. We believe that assisting individuals in planning and enjoying their fly fishing trips is a vital extension of that mission. And we are committed to delivering the same level of reliability and quality service that MidCurrent is renowned for.”

In addition to the MidCurrent newsletter that many of you subscribe to, you’ll soon be able to sign up for the new Travel Newsletter, which includes reviews of lodges and deals on trips.

For the regualar MidCurrent readers, this merger won’t impact the coverage you’ve enjoyed for two decades. You’ll still receive in-depth gear analysis, news, and stories from the top names in the business. In addition, there will be enhanced travel coverage, and more opportunities to see stories from other parts of the globe.