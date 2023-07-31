Florida Keys in Hot Water

As you’ve likely heard over the past week if you pay attention to social media, the Florida Keys are in some hot water. Per multiple reports, including from the Smithsonian Magazine, scientists recorded a 101.1-deegree Fahrenheit seawater surface temperature in Manatee Bay. This is potentially the hottest the Florida Keys have ever been in recorded history. If verified, this temperature reading would be the new highest-ever for the ocean’s surface, beating out an old record set off the coast of Kuwait in 2020.

The hot water in the Keys has already led to problems with the coral reefs, with some bleaching due to the heat. Normal temperatures for the Keys this time of year should be between 73 and 88 Fahrenheit, according to Maria Cardona of Reuters.

What does all of this mean for the fisheries we enjoy in the Keys? It’s hard to say exactly, but experts agree that tarpon, permit, bonefish, and snook all can be adversely impacted by high water temperatures. What’s most at risk currently is the disruption of their feeding patterns as they seek out cooler waters, away from the shallow flats where anglers give them chase.

We won’t know the full effects of this problem until it’s over, although it’s likely best to avoid fishing at the present time. While saltwater fish aren’t as susceptible to temperature fluctuations as trout, temperatures this high are sure to stress these fish.