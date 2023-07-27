In tribute to the late Dave Whitlock, the folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine are putting on “Dave Whitlock Week.” Throughout this week, they’ll be sharing some of Dave’s greatest stories, all in an effort to “celebrate Dave’s important contributions to our sport.” There’s even a catalog of all of Dave’s articles he ever wrote for Fly Fisherman, which you can view here.

Dave is considered one of the most important fly anglers “in the history of modern fly fishing,” according to Lynn Burkhead, OSG Senior Digital Editor. His contributions to fly tying and understanding trout behavior were critical. In addition, Dave taught a lot of us that fly fishing could – and should – be about more than trout fishing.

Take some time this week to read through the different Whitlock pieces that Fly Fisherman will be sharing. I promise, you won’t be disappointed.