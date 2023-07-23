Story: Night Fishing for Trout

In this recent post over at Troutbitten, Dom Swentosky walks us through the fear that’s part of the attraction to night fishing. Sure, throwing big mouse flies for brown trout is fun, but there’s an aspect of exploring the dark, deep recesses of nature that’s alluring.

“Fear, and the challenge to overcome it, is as tantalizing as the tactical night fishing game itself,” Swentosky writes.

If you’ve had an interest in night fishing – particularly for trout – then you should read this story from Dom. He’ll have you on the edge of your seat. He’ll also have you reaching for your headlamp and fly rod.