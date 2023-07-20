AFFTA Announces 2023 Grants Awards

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) has announced their list of awards for their 2023 grant money. Per a press release from AFFTA, the group’s Fisheries Fund has, since 2015, provided $196,000 in grants for “support of organizations working to enhance fisheries, restore habitat, and increase awareness.”

For 2023, AFFTA awarded $27,500 to seven nonprofits:

Cast Hope

Henry’s Fork Foundation

Menikanaehkem

Montana Trout Unlimited

Montana Fishing Outfitters Conservation Fund

Native Fish Society

Trout Unlimited

The nonprofits are based all across the country and focus on a variety of different initiatives. Cast Hope, for example, aims to “provide equipment and coaching to members of the Paiute Tribe to enjoy and benefit from the aquatic resources of Pyramid Lake.”

You can view a full list of the awards and what the grants will be used for here.