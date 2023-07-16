Orvis Podcast: Foraging Along Trout Streams

In the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Sam Thayer to discuss foraging along trout streams. Sam is a writer who has written more than a few books about foraging, which is an activity that Tom says has a lot of overlap with fly anglers.

“It makes sense that stream anglers would be interested in foraging, since we’re immersed in nature all day long,” Rosenbauer said.

That conversation should be enlightening, as the Orvis podcast always is. In addition, Tom goes through listener-submitted questions about all things fly fishing.

You can listen to the podcast here.