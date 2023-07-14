Ross Donates $31,000 to Trout Unlimited

Ross Reels has donated $31,125 to the Colorado Trout Unlimited and its Poudre Headwaters Project, as part of Ross’s Native Series Reel Campaign. Per a press release, the Native Series campaign is “a partnership between Ross Reels and Colorado Trout Unlimited with the intent to raise money for native fish species conservation through the sale of reels inspired by the specific species identified.”

Ross released a Greenback edition of its popular Colorado click-and-pawl reel. Only 495 of these special edition reels were produced, and according to Ross, $75 from every purchase of a Greenback reel went to Colorado Trout Unlimited and the Poudre Headwaters Project. The money will be put to use to conserve and protect Greenback cutthroat trout.

The Poudre Headwaters Project is, according to the press release, “a conservation project specifically focused on restoring native Greenback trout habitat over the course of approximately 40 miles of connected river and lakes along the Cache la Poudre River all the way up to Long Draw Reservoir.”

Since this project has been so successful, Ross is going to release a Colorado Cutthroat edition reel, and will donate the same $75 per sale to Colorado Trout Unlimited, to further fund restoration for the Colorado River cutthroat trout.