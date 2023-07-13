Possible Brown Trout Restrictions in Colorado

According to a news story from CBS Colorado, there are possible restrictions going into place in 2024 for brown trout in Colorado’s Lake Dillon. Lake Dillon is known for producing large brown trout in excess of ten pounds, according to the story, but recent fishery surveys have shown a declining number of brown trout in the lake.

The proposed restrictions would require all brown trout over 14 inches long be immediately released to the water. In addition, major tributaries to Lake Dillon would be closed to fishing during the spawning season from September through December.

Dealing with fluctuations in trout populations is nothing new for fisheries biologists, but this story does bring to mind the need to remind all anglers of the importance of protecting and conserving our resources. With so much pressure – and so many new anglers – on the water in the past few years, it’s often felt like ethical fishing has fallen by the wayside in favor of better pictures for Instagram.