Rio Grande Cutthroat Restoration Project Finished

State officials in New Mexico announced the completion of a 30-year project to restore Rio Grande cutthroat trout to their historical native range.

“The project ensures the long-term persistence of New Mexico’s beloved state fish on the landscape and will provide exceptional outdoor recreation for New Mexico’s anglers and tourism opportunities now and into the future,” New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Morales is quoted as saying by KOAT Action News 7.

As is typical with fish restoration projects, New Mexico officials had to remove nonnative fish from large stretches of river, then reintroduce the native cutthroat trout. The Rio Grande cutthroat was restored to 120 miles of streams, 16 lakes, and one reservoir, per KRQE News.

Trout restoration projects are important for the continued existence of coldwater fisheries throughout the world.