In this week’s edition of Tying Tuesday, Davie McPhail takes us through the tying process for a Deer Hair Muddler Emerger Caddis.

This looks like a fairly unique pattern, but one that should prove effective as summer wears on and the caddis hatches hang around. Trout like something new from time to time – just like us anglers – so it might be worth putting one of these in your box.