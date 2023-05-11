Miss Mayfly Expands to Irish Market
Miss Mayfly, maker of women’s fly fishing waders, has expanded its reach into the Irish market. This comes at a time when women’s interest in fly fishing in Ireland is increasing, according to Heather Richie. A press release about Miss Mayfly’s move to a new market is below.
Miss Mayfly, the US maker of women’s fishing chest waders, wading pants, and boots designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, launched at the Irish Spring Angling Fair.
Miss Mayfly is introduced to the Irish market by woman-owned outfitter Wade & Wallow, who plan to retail more women’s brands to Ireland and the UK.
Miss Mayfly offers 13 sizes, boasting a fitting average of nearly double that of competing manufacturers. Boots sized for women range from 36.5 to 42.5. Click here for the EU size chart.
