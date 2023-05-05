New Striped Bass Regulations

Striped bass off the Atlantic coast have suffered in recent years, for a myriad of reasons. Anglers, brands, and conservationists have banded together to propose changes to striped bass management to ensure the continued existence of this important fishery. As a result, new regulations have been approved that should help the striped bass populations recover. Of note, there’s a maximum 31-inch size limit for the entire recreational striped bass fishery, according to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

