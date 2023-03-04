Supreme Court Sides With New Mexico Anglers
News broke this week that the United States Supreme Court declined to overturn a ruling that allows anglers in New Mexico to walk on stream beds that flow through private property. It’s a similar law to what’s in place in Montana and Idaho. Attempts to pass similar legislation are ongoing in Colorado, as well.
You can read more about this ruling, and what it means for public access to water in the West, here.
