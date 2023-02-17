{"pos":"top","cat":["experts","how-to"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Streamer Anglers – Be Like the Boat

February 17, 2023 By: Spencer Durrant

streamer

Photo: Domenick Swentosky

Have you ever wondered why it can seem so much easier – and you’re more successful – when fishing streamers from a drift boat instead of wading? It all boils down to your presentation, and the best streamer anglers know how to position themselves while wading as they’d be if they were fishing from a drift boat. At least, that’s what Dom Swentosky says in his latest over at Troutbitten, which you can read here.