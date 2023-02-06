Muskies Most Likely to Hit a Fly

Chris Hunt discusses some new evidence from a study that shows us which muskies are most likely to take your fly. According to the study, the muskie that show “low levels of exploration and aggression” are “preferentially captured.” This explains, in part, why muskie are the fish of 10,000 casts.

But the study also posits that catch-and-release fishing for musky may not be a good thing. It’s a fascinating study you can read about in greater detail here.