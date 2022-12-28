Understanding Brook and Bull Trout Together

Brook and bull trout coexist in many Idaho streams. Brook trout have been stocked out West since the late 1800s, often on top of existing bull trout populations. What isn’t completely clear, even today, is the relationships between these two char. This article from the Clearwater Tribune, by Brett Bowersox and Nick Voss, goes into detail on what Idaho fisheries biologists currently understand about populations of brook and bull trout that live together. Read the story here.