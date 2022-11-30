New ShortCut River Quiver by Riversmith

Riversmith – makers of the famous River Quiver – have launched a new product dubbed the “ShortCut.” This new rod storage system is built to mount on shorter vehicles, and also meant to store a rod that’s broken down halfway. Instead of storing your rod fully strung up, you can break it in half and securely tow it in the ShortCut quiver.

You can learn more about this product here, or watch the video below.

