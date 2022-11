This story is a throwback, originally published in 1987 in Fly Fisherman Magazine. The magazine has been re-publishing old classics online, and “Those Crazy Rubber Legs” by Jack Dennis is a must-read. It details the beginnings of the rubber leg craze in fly tying, and it’s not surprising that these bugs were just as effective back in the late 80’s as they are today.

You can find the story here.