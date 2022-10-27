Ocean Fish Turned Into Food No One Eats

October 27, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

According to this fascinating – and disturbing – article from Yahoo News, a third of all fish caught in the ocean are turned into a product that no one eats. Nearly 30% of fish caught from the ocean are processed into pellets to feed other fish in on-land fish farms.

That sounds like it belongs in a George Orwell novel, not reality.

To read more about this disturbing news, you can find the full article here.