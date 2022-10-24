Catch-and-Release Impacts Shark Body Temperature

October 24, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

Fly fishing for sharks is a newer trend in saltwater fly fishing, but recreational fishing for sharks has long been a popular pastime. According to this article from Newsweek, however, when sharks are caught and released, their body temperature increases dramatically. This increased body temperature impacts shark behavior, potentially threatening their survival.

It’s an interesting study that you can read in full here.