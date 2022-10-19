Video: Different Fish, Different Places
The folks over at Loon have been hard at work on a new video series titled “Different Fish, Different Places.” With the series, creators Hogan Brown, Dominic Bruno, and Matt Callies hope to draw anglers’ attention to all the other wonderful fish that can be caught on a fly rod. In the second episode of their new series, the filmmakers highlight the fisheries in the Deep South, and all the fish that can be caught there.
