Artists for Ian Hurricane Relief

The folks over at Bajio Sunglasses announced that they’ve partnered with Captains for Clean Water to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. To raise the money, Bajio is auctioning off original artwork from Casey Anderson and Drew Wilson. All proceeds go to the Captains for Clean Water Emergency Disaster Relief Fund.

Bidding ends October 10 at 11:59 pm EDT. You can view the artwork and donate here.