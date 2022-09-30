{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Wildfire and Wild Fish

September 30, 2022 By: Spencer Durrant

This story from John Flesher and Brittany Peterson with Fox 13 Seattle does an outstanding job highlighting the dangers wild fish face from wildfires. As wildfires grow in severity and frequency, native fish like the Rio Grande cutthroat trout are severely endangered in watersheds where they’re being reintroduced, or struggling to survive.

