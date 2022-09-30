Wildfire and Wild Fish
This story from John Flesher and Brittany Peterson with Fox 13 Seattle does an outstanding job highlighting the dangers wild fish face from wildfires. As wildfires grow in severity and frequency, native fish like the Rio Grande cutthroat trout are severely endangered in watersheds where they’re being reintroduced, or struggling to survive.
You can find the entire story here.
←Previous Story
Mayflies Are in Trouble
Next Story→
Steelhead Considered for EPA Inclusion
Show Comments