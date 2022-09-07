Don’t Throw the Hail Mary

This is a great story that illustrates a lesson I need a reminder of from time to time. When you’re into a pod of selectively-feeding trout – usually when they’re eating dry flies – it’s tempting to throw a Hail Mary cast, as Louis Cahill describes in this story over at Gink & Gasoline. Throwing that cast, however, has consequences that usually mean you won’t put any trout in the net.

You can read the entire story here.