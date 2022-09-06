2022 Stimmie Winner Announced
Fly Fusion Magazine announced the winner of the 2022 Stimmie Awards, which recognizes emerging fly fishing filmmakers across the world. The project “Native Waters” won the 2022 Stimmie Award, per a press release from Fly Fusion Magazine.
“The film is a collaboration of Denmark-based Sergio Calero and Finland-based Antti Lami,” according to Fly Fusion. “After months of a long online voting process, the film was chosen by anglers across North America.”
You can see the full movie here.
