Scott Launches New Wave Fly Rod

Scott Fly Rods announced the release of their newest rod, the Wave. It’s a fast-action rod family built for use in all water types, ranging in weights from 6 – 12. The Wave will retail for $675, and doesn’t replace any existing rod in Scott’s lineup. At a time when flagship rods are going for more than $1,000, the Wave’s price tag puts it in the mid-priced category.

You can view more photos and details of the Wave here.