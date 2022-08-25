Simms Launches New Fall Line

The folks over at Simms have been busy of late, with a brand-new lineup of gear coming out for fall 2022. The most noteworthy addition to the fall lineup is an all-new Guide Insulated Jacket and Bib. Both garments feature waterproof GORE-TEX and are lined with PrimaLoft, which “provides incredible warmth without excess bulk,” according to Simms.

Continuing in the vein of cold-weather gear, Simms also launched a new ExStream Hooded Jacket and Pull Over Hoody, in men’s and women’s sizes, that also utilize PrimaLoft.

The Freestone collection is receiving additional products, as well, with a Women’s Freestone Jacket and Freestone Backpack coming on the market.

Simms is releasing a new pack in the Tributary family of gear, as well.

To see the full fall lineup, click here.