Deschutes River Open for Summer Fishing

The Deschutes River in Oregon will open under “normal permanent regulations” starting August 15, from Moody Rapids upstream to Pelton Dam, per the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

Earlier this year, ODFW closed fishing from June 1 – to August 15 on the Deschutes due to “critically low returns in steelhead.” As summer has gone on, ODFW has noted higher-than-expected steelhead numbers passing through Bonneville Dam, which allowed the previously closed portion of the Deschutes to reopen.

You can read the full announcement from ODFW here.