Bajio Wins ICAST Best Eyewear Award

With the annual ICAST fishing tradeshow wrapped up this week, the team at Bajio are bringing home some hardware. Bajio Sunglasses won the award for the Best Eyewear Category at the 2022 ICAST.

Bajio focuses on making sustainable performance sunglasses that are “built to save the world’s saltwater flats and estuaries.” Their new Roca frame is the pair that helped the company take home the Best Eyewear Category award, the first time Bajio has ever won it.

“Last year we launched our brand at ICAST to show the world what we’d been working on,” said Al Perkinson, founder of Bajio. “This year we won the Best of Eyewear category. We’re a small team, we’re an independent company, and we have so much more on the way. To everyone that’s helped us on our journey, thank you.”

The Roca sunglasses are built specifically for sight fishing, with extra coverage and visibility that anglers need in those demanding situations. The Roca’s “oversized frame protects eyes with complete coverage and vented side shields, reducing glare off the water and overall light intrusion without fogging up.”

The Roca sunglasses from Bajío are now available online at bajiosunglasses.com or you can find a retailer near you by going to bajiosunglasses.com/pages/store-locator.