Greys Launches WING Fly Rod

Greys has announced the launch of a new line of fly rods – the WING. Designed as a full family of rods, Greys says there is a WING for every angler, ranging from “a 10’ 2-wt Euro rod to a 9’ 12-wt saltwater. Most sizes are available as 4-piece offerings, with 6-piece travel options also available in select sizes.”

The WING is built on what Greys calls a Powerlux carbon blank that delivers “superb in-hand balance.” Finished with AAA-grade cork, the WING starts at $369.95 and will go on sale in September 2022.

