Bajio Debuts New Vega Sunglasses

The folks at Bajio have released a new pair of sunglasses for the summer – the Vega. Details on the release are below.

Offering a bold, squared, high coverage 8-base wrap design with wide temples to block sidelight and protect eyes from the sun, Vega puts you in a veritable cocoon ready to laser focus on the task at hand. Bajío’s polarized, color-enhancing lenses with proprietary blue-light-blocking LAPIS™ technology cut through glare for better fish-spotting while reducing eye strain and fatigue.