Story: Tiger Trout

This is a wonderful story from Louis Cahill at Gink & Gasoline about tiger trout. Where I grew up in Utah, tiger trout are incredibly common. The state record is a 19-pound monster that’s only a pound off the official world record. In other areas of the Rocky Mountains – and certainly elsewhere in America – tiger trout aren’t nearly as common. So, this write-up about them is a great way to introduce you to this unique, fun fish.

Read the story here.