Bajio Launches New Base-8 Frames

Bajio, makers of some of the best fishing sunglasses on the market, recently announced the release of four new frames for summer 2022.

The frames are 8-base unisex and sport a number of new features, including:

Full-wrap design, wide temples

Vented side shields that reduce glare off the water and overall light intrusion without fogging the lenses.

Ergo-textured no-slip rubber nose pads and temples

Top and bottom proprietary sun ledges for ultimate light-blocking performance

Internal flex hinges–all of which are built into various temple and frame sizes designed to fit every face shape comfortably

Below is part of a press release about the frames from Bajio:

Bajío’s new fishing frames include four full-wrap frames made from plants, so not only are they gentle on the planet, but they’re also stronger and lighter than plastic frames. Lightweight frames equate to all-day comfort – whether you’re out fishing or at the fiesta. For a fully-customizable eyewear experience, the new line also features thirteen lens options: seven lens colors made from lightweight polycarbonate and six made from glass. Both offer durable anti-scratch properties and oleophobic coatings, which make sunscreen and water easy to remove. Proprietary LAPIS prescription lenses are also available. Each lens is designed for specific light conditions and environments, features exceptional clarity, the latest in lens technology, and provides a visual experience that is second to none. Carbon neutral from inception, Bajío’s sunglasses are made with sustainability at the forefront, and complement banner days on the flats and beyond. For more information on all Bajio lens options, click here.